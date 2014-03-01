10 Seriously Bold Ear Cuffs For Under $50

When it comes to making a statement with our jewelry, recent styles (such as chunky necklaces, stackable rings, and personable jewelry) have made it a breeze, but nothing quite does the trick as well as an amazing ear cuff.

Not only are these accessories a must-have for cool girls everywhere, but celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Miranda Kerr, and Cara Delevingne have been rocking their own versions, and we’ve even seen them on the Golden Globes red carpet.

From feathered styles to blingy versions, check out our list of 10 incredible ear cuffs to buy now.