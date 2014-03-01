StyleCaster
10 Seriously Bold Ear Cuffs For Under $50

Kristen Bousquet
by
When it comes to making a statement with our jewelry, recent styles (such as chunky necklaces, stackable rings, and personable jewelry) have made it a breeze, but nothing quite does the trick as well as an amazing ear cuff.

Not only are these accessories a must-have for cool girls everywhere, but celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Miranda Kerr, and Cara Delevingne have been rocking their own versions, and we’ve even seen them on the Golden Globes red carpet.

From feathered styles to blingy versions, check out our list of 10 incredible ear cuffs to buy now.

Diamond Spike Earrings, $12; at NastyGal

Feather Ear Hanger Earring, $24; at Urban Outfitters

Shooting Arrow Ear Cuff, $10; at Topshop

Coiled Up Ear Cuff, $15; at NastyGal

ASOS Chain Ear Cuff, $14.82; at ASOS

Hematite-Tone Rhinestone Ear Cuff, $9.99; at Guess

Crystal Sky Ear Cuff, $22; at NastyGal

Ali Khan Silver-Tone Opal-Colored Crystal Ear Cuff, $18.50; at Macys

ASOS Double Pack Lion Ear Cuffs, $29.63; at ASOS

Filigree Ear Cuff, $3.80; at Forever 21

