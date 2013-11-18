StyleCaster
Want: A Sparkling Ear Cuff Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence (For Less Than $50!)

Meghan Blalock
by

ear cuffWhat: A chunky rhinestone ear cuff with a vintage vibe.

Why: Because the best part of Jennifer Lawrence’s killer look at the Paris premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” was the amazing Ana Khouri diamond trail on her left ear flap, and we immediately tried to figure out a way to replicate it.

How: This will make a fantastic, conversation-starting addition to just about any holiday party look, whether a chic blouse and skinny trousers or a sparkly mini-dress.

Radiant Ear Cuff, $38; at Need Supply

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Paris Premiere At Le Grand Rex

Photo: Getty Images

