Kris Jenner Wears Kim Kardashian’s $3,690 Valentino Dress at E! Event

At last night’s E! Upfront event in New York—which announces and celebrates the network’s new and returning shows—some of the most talked-about reality TV staples stepped out in their finest designer threads to walk the red carpet. Naturally, the Kardashian clan was out in full force, notably Kim Kardashian, who showed off her latest maternity look. Despite a few sartorial missteps along the way, it seems like the 32-year-old starlet has finally gotten into the groove of dressing to flatter her pregnant body, while still remaining true to her notorious haute couture taste level.

The reality dynasty’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, also was present, in a crimson lace Valentino dress that looked awfully familiar. Why? Because, as it turns out, Kim wore it to a London event last year. Way to recycle, ladies!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian proved that she’s no friend of PETA in a navy blue crocodile skin dress that’s likely to leave many divided.

The Kardashian posse weren’t the only ones who showed up to the E! soiree (the network’s newest shining star, Ryan Lochte, obviously made the most of the promotional opportunity), so click through the slideshow above to see the night’s most memorable red carpet looks!

