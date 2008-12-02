A&E! True Fashion Story: Anna Wintour

In a funny twist of events, it seems that EVERYONE I know is going to Sundance next month. Over a very foggy brunch at Westville yesterday morning (I die for the fried eggs and turkey hash there), my friend Alex Weiss divulged that her brother had produced a film that made it in, and so we made plans to attend. Not four hours later, over dinner at Malatesta, buddy Peter revealed plans to head up for a friend’s birthday. And then, upon arrival at the StyleCaster offices this morning, I was greeted with the news that our strategic partners from Last Pictures had also created a film that was accepted (yay!). Immediately after hearing that exciting news, CEO Ari Goldberg told me that he was planning to attend, while almost in the same breath, Laney Crowell announced the same intention. How ’bout that. I have literally 4-5 separate groups of friends going to the same snowy destination at the exact same time. Um. Way too good to be true.

And as if that weren’t enough excitement revolving around one event, WWD reports that an A&E Indie Films documentary on Vogue which focuses on “preparation for the magazine’s September 2007 issue, with the full cooperation of editor in chief Anna Wintour and staff” is thisclose to making it into the festival. All together now: Best. Vacation. Ever.