E-Trade News: Lindsay Lohan Suing for $100 Million!

This time, we think Lindsay Lohan may have really lost it. According to the NY Post, LiLo filed a $100 million lawsuit on Monday against E*TRADE. The reason? Lohans camp claims that the Milkaholic baby in E*TRADEs latest commercial was modeled after her. The commercial depicts an infant love triangle in which a baby, named Lindsay, is accused of being the cheating “other” woman. Lohans lawyer, Stephanie Ovadia, explains, Do you know the name Oprah? Do you know the name Madonna? Same thing. Does this seem a little conceited to anyone else? We know that Lindsays name is recognizable, but we think an Oprah or Madonna comparison is pushing it.

Ovadia claims that by using the words Milkaholic and Lindsay in the same sentence, E*TRADE is engaging in subliminal messaging. A spokesperson for the Grey Group, who produced the commercial, dismisses the accusations, explaining, We just used a popular baby name that happened to be the name of someone on the account team. Sorry Lindsay, but were going to have to side with E*TRADE on this one. It doesnt look like Lohan has much of a case, but check out the commercial below to judge for yourselves.

