Dyson Just Launched 3 New Vacuums With Super High-Tech Features

With how much time we’ve all been spending in our apartments these days, it’s amazing that we actually manage to keep them clean. I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m constantly stuck in the cycle of cleaning my floors and making them dirty again. Thankfully, my favorite brand has heard my prayers: Dyson just launched three brand-new vacuums, and the only thing stopping me from having already purchased one is deciding which one I love most.

I love Dyson for their line of high-tech hair care, so it’s sometimes easy to forget that they started out making products that are meant to keep my apartment—not just my hair—looking cute. While their home appliances have been a staple in my life for years, I currently have my eye on one of three brand new vacuum models—The V15 Detect, The Outsize and the Omni-Glide—all of which launched today.

The new vacuums are all priced between $399.99 and $699.99 and are available to shop on Dyson’s website right now. Yes, a good vacuums is expensive, but think of it this way: You literally only need to buy one in your lifetime. They’re made to last through years and years of use, so finding your perfect match before you splurge is essential.

Luckily, there are three options to choose from if you want Dyson’s latest and greatest features—and each one is designed to fit a very specific set of needs: The Dyson Outsize handles big messes, the Dyson V15 Detect catches even the smallest particles of dust and the Omni-Glide is meant to reach those hard-to-reach spots you can easily miss with a regular model.

Read on to get the deets and shop all the new models below. Your house will look like an Instagram ad in no time.

Dyson V15 Detect

The three models in the new vacuum range are the first from Dyson to ever use lasers. Yes, you read that right—lasers are now cleaning your house. Well, not cleaning, but they are definitely detecting where all the grime is. This cord-free vacuum features laser dust detection, acoustic dust sensing and a new anti-tangle hair screw.

Dyson Outsize

The cord-free Dyson Outsize is here to tackle the bigger messes in your home, so skip this one if you’re crammed in a small apartment like the rest of us. This big boy is for big homes and big-time clean-up! It’s designed with a bigger bag (150 percent bigger!) and a 25 percent bigger nozzle, so you don’t have to empty it as often.

The Dyson Omni-Glide

The cord-free Dyson Omni-Glide uses a brand-new omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head design to access hard-to-clean tight spots under couches and tables that often go unchecked. According to the brand, it’s their most maneuverable design to date. It’s also the first-ever Dyson vacuum specifically designed for small city apartments, which means it’s compact and easy to store, too.