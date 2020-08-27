I Have Two Cats and This Dyson Pet Hair Vacuum Keeps Me Sane

Solo and Esty (short for King Solomon and Queen Esther) are the reason I haven’t gone completely mad this year. I live alone and my cats, otherwise known as #demMunchkinz, entertain and provide peak moments of joy by simply being themselves. Admittedly, I’m more a cat photographer than cat mom, as it’s easy to tell they’re completely obsessed with each other and oblivious to the cat paparazzi constantly snapping away in the background. I don’t mind them keeping me at arm’s length most of the time (except when they want to eat). However, if there’s one thing about this living arrangement I could change, it would be the hair they leave everywhere, which brings me to this Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum review. Technically, it’s not a “pet hair vacuum” but it might as well be.

I know everyone loves talking about Dyson hair tools. Rightfully so, it’s next-level technology that I can attest to after seeing multiple products in action at hair salons and backstage during Fashion Week. But as a short-haired woman who only just started growing out a buzzcut, the Corrale straightener or Airwrap styler have never been on my wishlist—I’m all about the home products and the V11 Torque Drive is about as essential as my Litter Genie.

For one, it’s cordless and until you have a cordless vacuum, you never realize how much time (and back strain) you spend plugging and unplugging to vacuum the entire house. That feature alone made me not completely dread this part of my weekly deep-clean. Next, the suction is powerful and the main reason I think anyone with multiple pets should have one. The brush bar is made of nylon bristles that dig deep into rugs and the digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times a second.

There are also three different cleaning modes—Eco, Auto, and Boost—that you can change manually or allow the vacuum to automatically adjust according to the type of surface you’re on. The hold and release button also mean your vacuum’s run time goes down and it can stay off the charger longer.

I love going into “Boost” mode and watching all of the cat hair get sucked up in seconds—literally the most gratifying feeling.

Oh, and this vacuum comes with nine (!) different accessories, all of which easily click in and out of the hand-held motor, depending on how you want to use the vacuum. (Confession: I feel like Iron Man whenever I’m holding this thing.)

The accessories I use the most are the High Torque Cleaner Head for the floors, which I connect to the stick, and the Mini Motorized Tool for my couch and other furniture.

I also break out the Crevice Tool or Stubborn Dirt Brush for hard-to-hit corners with scattered cat litter. If all that weren’t enough, emptying the bin is a “point and shoot,” mess-free process, too. And because I know that price tag ain’t cheap, know that the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum also comes with a two-year warranty that I’ve already used to replace the charger I think I accidentally threw out.

In all of my adulting life, I’ve never loved a cleaning tool as much as I love this one. The cats don’t get it but I know my fellow cat mamas do.

