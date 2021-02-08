Dyson Air Purifiers & Vacuums Are On Mega Sale Right Now—But Not For Long

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to shopping, I definitely prefer fashion and beauty buys over the essentials, but there are a few exceptions—and you best believe Dyson products are one of them. From high-tech vacuums to low-key chic air purifiers and humidifiers, Dyson has tons of home goods in addition to their best-selling beauty tools, which is why the Dyson sale going on at QVC right now isn’t one you want to miss out on.

Given that they have all the latest technology, it’s no surprise that Dyson products are expensive. Their newest vacuum will run you almost $800 at full price! Don’t get me wrong, they’re absolutely worth the money, but if you can snag Dyson items for less, why wouldn’t you?? Cue QVC with the hottest sale of the moment: From February 8 through March 22, they’re offering some of the brand’s top products at discounted prices. I’m talking hundreds of dollars off, people!

It you started the year with the resolution to maintain a clean, organized household, a one-time Dyson splurge will pay off majorly in the long run. And if you’ve never had an air purifier, then you don’t just want a Dyson—you need one. Promise, you’ll never breathe better. They’re essential!

Below, check out a few of our on-sale Dyson favorites, and shop the entire sale now on the QVC site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum

The most affordable vacuum on this list is the V7 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum, which converts to a handheld, offers 30 minutes of cleaning with every charge and comes with a two-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty. V7 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum $249.94 buy it

2. Dyson HP01 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan

If you’re looking for a purifier, the HP01 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan is a beloved fan favorite. This oscillating dream comes with Jet Focus Control, a lithium battery, thermostat control, a sleep timer and a two-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty.

3. Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum

Another affordable (as far as Dysons go!) vacuum option is the unique Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum, which features a ball steering system for smooth navigation and comes with a five-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty. Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum $249.94 buy it

4. Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Fan & Air Purifier

Another amazing purifier/fan option is the TP01 Pure Cool Tower Fan & Air Purifier, with a few different features and the same price as the HP01. This remote-controlled tower has an intelligent monitor that reacts and purifies, a quiet, dim nighttime setting, an LED display and a two-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

5. Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum

Who could forget the newest (and priciest) Dyson vacuum on the list, yours for $100 off the regular price. The V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is the brand’s most powerful model yet, offering 120 minutes of cleaning with rechargeable batteries, an LCD screen, a dynamic load sensor and a two-year Parts and Labor Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty.

6. Dyson Pure Humidify Cool 3-in-1 Purifier Humidifier & Cooling Fan

If you really want to splurge on a purifier/humidifier combo, the Pure Humidify Cool 3-in-1 Purifier Humidifier & Cooling Fan is definitely for you. It’s actually a purifier, humidifier and fan all in one, complete with a 360-degree filtration system, Dyson’s Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, Air Multiplier technology, carbon and HEPA filters and a two-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty. Plus, you can sync it up to the Dyson link app!