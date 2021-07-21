Dyson’s Secret Online Outlet Has Tons of Best-Selling Items Up To 50 Percent Off

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it comes to premium air purifiers, next-level vacuum cleaners, and even hair styling tools (if you know, you know), Dyson’s devices are next-level amazing. Are they expensive? Yes. Are they pretty much all worth the splurge? Also a yes. Unfortunately, just because their product’s unrivaled performance may justify the loftier price tags that accompany them, that doesn’t mean they’re affordable. Sure, there are plenty of dupes to be found, but if you want the real deal at a discount, you’ll probably be delighted to know about Dyson’s online outlet — which, for the most part, has remained pretty under-the-radar.

For the sake of transparency Dyson’s online outlet consists mostly of refurbished items on deep discount. You’re probably familiar with buying Apple and other electronic brands refurbished (it’s rarely an issue, TBH), but it turns out you can get the same stellar savings on best-selling Dyson appliances that literally never go on sale. I’m talking the cult-favorite (and constantly sold-out) AirWrap, the V10 Cyclone Total Clean (a game-changing vacuum and mop hybrid of sorts), and a slew of multi-purpose air filters — all marked down up to 50-60 percent off.

Of course, as is the case with most sales and online outlets, the stock tends to sell out pretty quickly, so If you want to get your hands on some of your own pricey Dyson gear, we recommend adding all of your favorites to your cart and checking out ASAP. While new items are added regularly and restock happens somewhat often, you can never be sure if the item you’ve had your eye on will return — at least not with such a marked-down price. Scroll through below to check out our favorite refurbished Dyson items we’re shopping at the outlet now.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Vacuum (was $449.99)

This best-selling vacuum cleaner is a serious game-changer for pet owners. And, this one’s $90 off. Plus, as with all Dyson Outlet purchases, it comes with a six-month warranty.

Pure Cool Link™ Tower TP02 Purifier Fan (was $299.99)

A two-in-one air purifier that also moonlights as a fan (and actually manages not to look hideous)? Yes, please.

Refurbished Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Complete (was $499.99)

Prepare to have your mind blown by this next-level, multifunctional hair styler. I’ve never met one person that didn’t think it was worth the investment, and you can get it for $50 off on the outlet right now.

Refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Link™ HP02 Purifier Heater (was $599)

If you’ve been suffering through allergy season (which, for me, is literally ~every~ season), this triple threat heater, fan, and air purifier is a must.

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (was $399.99)

Dry your hair in literally half the time without causing heat damage with this cult-favorite hair dryer.