Dyson’s New Omni-Glide Vacuum Makes Apartment Life A Thousand Times Better

I hated to admit it, but I needed a new vacuum. Like, really needed a new vacuum. Every time myself or my roommates lifted up our old model, a spray of previously-vacuumed-up dirt would pour out before we even had the chance to turn it on. The thing was busted! And it made us dread cleaning—a daily task that’s pretty necessary when you’re living in a small apartment like ours. So when I got the opportunity to review the new Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum, it’s no surprise I jumped at the chance.

I’ve always been fascinated by Dyson’s hold on the vacuum market. There’s simply no other brand coming out with models as sleek, powerful and efficient! While my mom invested in hers quite some time ago and still swears by it, I couldn’t justify getting one until the brand announced their three newest models in early 2021. The cheapest of the three was the Omni-Glide—in Dyson pricing, a steal at just under $400—the brand’s first-ever model designed specifically for small spaces.

As a NYC apartment-dweller, I do indeed live in a small space. And a dirty one, at that! From the moment my Omni-Glide arrived, I knew it would be a total game-changer. The vacuum itself is super compact, and once I charged it up on its wall-mounted docking station, I was in for a whole new cleaning experience

I never thought I’d be this excited about a vacuum, but hey, here we are.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The first thing I noticed about the Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum was its unique head. Designed for hardwood floors, the omni-directional roller cleaning head has super soft fibers in addition to most vacuums’ standard stiff bristles on the brush bars, and I later found out that they slide off for easy washing. (I’m not the only one who has had to cut hair off of vacuum bristles with a literal scissor in the past, right???)

In addition to looking different, this vacuum head acts differently than any I’ve ever had before. Being omni-directional, it can move in quite literally any direction—so no more vacuuming a spot, then pulling your vacuum backwards to get to the spot beside where you’ve already cleaned. The back and sides of the head suck up dirt too, not just the front.

This, my friends, is a major game-changer. No more solo games of Twister trying to bend to fit the front of my vacuum where it needs to be under my bed, couch, etc.! In fact, the vacuum can lie totally flat, so pushing it under furniture is a breeze.

Now for the really tech-y stuff. The Omni-Glide is powered by Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor, with eight cyclones generating a force of 98,000g to capture even microscopic dust, as well as five stages of filtration with ePTFEE porous membranes to trap a whopping 99.99% of particles.

There are two mode options: Eco Mode for everyday cleaning and Max Mode for more intense spot cleaning, especially good for when you’re using the vacuum’s combination nozzle handheld attachment.

Like I said, I never thought I’d be the one to geek out over a vacuum, but the Omni-Glide lived up to the Dyson hype I’d been hearing about for so many years. Now, cleaning my apartment—a once-dreaded task—feels totally effortless.

$400 for a lifetime of cleaner living? Yeah, I can finally understand how that’s easy to justify.