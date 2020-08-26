These Labor Day Dyson Deals Are So Good, You’d Be Silly Not To Shop Them

There’s nothing quite like sitting in a freshly-cleaned room—vacuumed floors, purified air and all. When you don’t have the right tools to create this type of oasis, though, keeping your home clean is a much bigger chore. Thankfully, the Dyson Labor Day deals have arrived to make getting rid of dirt a much more enjoyable (and easier!) process than ever before. Consider this the sign you’ve been asking for to throw out your 10-year-old vacuum or the fan you’ve had since college and upgrade to one of Dyson’s many incredible products. And with all the major discounts happening right now, you’ll save some cash, too. We’d consider that a win-win situation.

It’s no secret that Dyson products are serious best-sellers and extremely high-quality cleaning tools—and now you can score your own at a fraction of the cost. There’s never been a better time to see exactly why Dyson gets such amazing reviews or why folks buy their products again and again over the years. Whether you’re in the market for a classic upright vacuum, want an air purifier that you can control with an app (!!) or have been searching for the perfect cordless vacuum that will fit in your small apartment, you’re in luck.

This Labor Day, the Dyson deals are hot, hot, hot. And though they’re scattered across all your favorite go-to retailers, we did the work to combine all the sales in one place: right here. So stop aimlessly searching for the best deals, because we’ve found them all for you. You’re welcome!

Below, you can shop all the Dyson sales happening right now. No matter what type of Dyson product you’re hoping to find at an amazing price, odds are, it’s listed here. Your home is about to get a serious cleaning upgrade, folks. Just consider us the fairy godmothers of Dyson products.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

If your home is mostly hardwood, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum is definitely for you. The vacuum is bagless, and features a cleaner head that automatically adjusts between hardwood and carpet—so even if you have a few rooms without wood, you can still get an amazing clean with this Dyson beaut.

2. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

At $100 off the original $699 ticket price, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Stick Vacuum is a must-have. It features real-time reporting on the LCD screen and automatically adapts to different types of floors. It’s the intelligent cord-free vacuum you need in your life.

3. Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

If you’re set with your vacuum, but want to try out a Dyson air purifier, now is definitely the perfect time. This Labor Day, you can score the Dyson TP01 Pure Link Tower Air Purifier—which captures 99.7% of particles—for $150 off the usual price. Um, yes please.

4. Dyson Big Ball Multifloor Canister Vacuum

Another seriously amazing deal is the Dyson Big Ball Multifloor Canister Vacuum. While it’s typically $399.99, right now, the vacuum is $100 off from HSN. It features a lightweight silhouette and an easy-release hygienic bin—so you don’t have to touch anything when you clean it out.

5. Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Vacuum

For those who are constantly having to vacuum up pet hair left behind from your furry friends, the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Vacuum is the one for you. With a strong suction and $80 off the original price, it’s a can’t-miss.