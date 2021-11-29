Dyson’s Cult-Fave Hot/Cool Machine Is $200 Off RN, So Goodbye Night Sweats

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, you can’t decide what temperature you want at pretty much any time. I’m freezing before I go to bed and once I’m in bed, I’m sweating and opening windows. That’s why a personal fan and/or heater is key to all-day and night comfort, especially when working from home. Luckily, there are Dyson Cyber Monday deals to be had so you can pick up the cult-favorite HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan for up to $200 off. Seriously!

Some of Dyson’s Cyber Monday sales rolled out early on Amazon, QVC, Best Buy and Wayfair. Now, the brand itself has seriously epic Cyber Monday sales that rival others on the market. Truthfully, as much as I love Dyson products, they don’t come cheap. That’s why we all love a sale. And this isn’t a tiny sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower, $299.99 (originally $399.99)

The newest version of this cult-favorite is $200 off starting from November 26-December 5!

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

Save $100 on this purifying fan that can capture 99.97% of small pollutants in the air thanks to its 360-degree filtration system and HEPA filter. Keep your room cool and comfortable with this home appliance.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan

If you’re not familiar with the three-in-one, here’s the deal. It features a sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.97 percent of allergens so it’s a great air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores. It projects purified air throughout the whole room and up to 350 degrees of oscillation directs airflow where you want it.

In addition to the fan and air purifier, it’s also a space heater that has some stellar safety precautions. It features a sleep timer and automatic shut off if it’s tipped over so you can snooze stress-free. Plus, like all sleek Dyson products, it just looks good in your home. That matters! We’re all about aesthetics, too.

If you prefer to splurge on a Dyson vacuum instead or even the cult-favorite hair dryer, there are sales on those, too! Shop some of the best deals, below.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

We love the way this cordless vacuum picks up every single hair and easily changes over to a handheld for areas like the couch. It will be $150 off (!) from November 22-30.

Protect your locks and your wallet with this refurbished Corrale straightener. It’s discounted at $374.97, and we’re guessing it won’t stay in stock for much longer.