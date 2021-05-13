Someone, Anyone—Buy Me One Of Dyson’s New High-Tech Air Purifiers

Scroll To See More Images

Spending so much time indoors these days has me thinking about one thing and one thing only: Fresh air. I’m just not getting enough of it these days! That’s why I freaked out a little when I saw that my favorite tech company, Dyson, was launching a whole new range of air purifiers. Finally—something to help me breathe a little easier.

The new range consists of five different options, available in three sleek colorways: an icy silver and white, a rose-gold hue and a gray and black combination. Four of the five new purifiers—the Dyson Purifier Cool, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde—are perfect for your apartment, while the fifth new model (the Dyson HEPA Cool Formaldehyde) is larger and is designed for commercial use. Looking at you, small biz owners looking to expand your office space!

These new models are seriously just in time for summer. Two of the four at-home models act as cooling fans as well as purifiers, while the “Hot+Cool” options pull double-duty, so you can stay cool now and use your Dyson as a heater when the temperatures eventually drop. Two of the at-home models are also designed with state-of-the-art technology that actually senses and destroys formaldehyde particles in the air. Let’s hear it for a sleek machine that can actually do it all!

Dyson’s OG air purifiers were already must-haves for many, but these updated versions of their best-selling models truly go above and beyond. They’re even engineered to be 20 percent quieter, which means that you can have them on all the time without even noticing.The two Formaldehyde versions also provide 50 percent better air quality to your space.

These machines ain’t cheap (the most affordable model is priced at $549.99), but think of it this way: you really only need to buy one of these in your lifetime and you’ve got clean air for life. Dyson already takes care of my hair thanks to its range of high-tech styling tools, so I want them to keep my apartment feeling just as fresh with not only their high-tech vacuums, but these new purifiers, obviously!

This is a PSA to anyone who knows me: Please buy me one of these devices! Read on to see what’s new and shop the complete range for yourself.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater

The filter on this purifier catches 99.97 percent of particles in the air, so needless to say, it’s pretty damn good. It’s also made with Air Multiplier technology, which means that it will clean your entire space—not just the air immediately around it.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan Heater

This single machine acts as both a heater and an air conditioner in addition to its purifying properties, so consider it your one-stop-shop when you move into a new space.

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan

Now you can control the temperature of your apartment using your iPhone—this fan is controlled in part by the Dyson app! It also has voice-control capabilities you can sync up to your Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Apple Siri and rotations a complete 360-degrees.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan

This cooling fan has forward and backward air flow for a room that feels fresher as soon as you turn it on. Oh—and it’s 20 percent quieter than Dyson’s old purifiers! Perfect for hot summer days stuck inside.