The 10 Most Dysfunctional Families in Television and Movies

Trying to feel better about your crazy parents, loopy sister, and downright disastrous uncle? Look no further than the flawed families in these television shows and movies!

“The Simpsons” has been on the air for so long, their dysfunctional family feels at home with yours!



Poor, cute Oliver Hoover in “Little Miss Sunshine.” Her parents are always fighting, her brother refuses to speak, and her grandfather is pleasantly addicted to heroin!



The Gallaghers on “Shameless” are a bit below blue collar… try no collar and frequently drunk, perhaps.



Any family that likes wearing track suits this much, like the folks in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” has got to have some problems going on.



Don Draper has forced his poor kids to see some things they can never unsee on “Mad Men.”

Check out the rest of the story at OK! Magazine!

More from OK! Magazine:

10 Roles These 2014 Oscar Nominees Should’ve Already Won For

14 TV Stars You Didn’t Realize Were Dating Each Other