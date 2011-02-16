Dynamic Shoe Duo

The only thing we love more than a good collaboration is a great pair of shoes. And when those two loves come together, we couldn’t be happier. Shoe designer Robert Clergerie has teamed up with French designer Lutz Huelle for three shoes; a boot, a heel, and an ankle boot- all inspired by the classic derby. The styles will be released under as Lutz by Robert Clergerie and will sell at boutiques that carry Clergerie including Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles and Ricardo in Boston.

You can also expect to see the styles on Lutz’s Spring 2010 runway, but we’re hoping to see them in action before then.

[WWD]