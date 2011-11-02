Dylan’s Candy Bar Is Opening World’s Most Delicious Pop-Up

Dylan’s Candy Bar is one of New York’s most beloved sweet shops, and I’m not ashamed to say that I can spend an afternoon quite happily making pixie sticks and sipping frozen hot chocolate in the cafe upstairs.

Now, Dylan’s Candy Bar, founded by Ralph Lauren‘s daughter Dylan Lauren, is taking a bite out of the pop-up shop trend and opening their own on 42nd and 6th in Manhattan. According to WWD, the space will include a life-size gingerbread house and an area where customers can decorate their very own candy Christmas tree.

The catch? The store opens November 21st and will close after only seven weeks. If the flagship store is any indication, expect massive lines and hard-to-navigate crowds. So grab a niece, nephew, offspring or sibling, throw on your fighting shoes and get ready. It’s going to be one delicious opening.