Dylan Sprouse Had the Best Response to Selena Gomez Calling Him the ‘Worst’ Kiss

It’s 2007 all over again. Dylan Sprouse’s response to Selena Gomez’s kiss shade was what we needed this Monday. ICYMI, Selena shaded her fellow Disney Channel alum in a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she called the Sprouse brother her “worst” kiss ever. Selena revealed that Dylan was her first on-screen kiss after she and the actor locked lips in an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where they played classmates who had to kiss for a school play. “It was my first kiss—on camera!” she said. “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

Dylan’s response? Well, the actor didn’t specifically comment on Selena’s shade, but he did tweet screenshot from The Daily Mail’s Snapchat of the story, which included a picture of him with a not-so-flattering hat. “Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message,” he tweeted, alongside a screenshot of the article which read: “Kissing Dylan was ‘The worst.’ Selena jokes about onscreen smooch with former Disney co-star.”

Dylan’s twin brother, Cole, also trolled his sibling. The Riverdale star commented on Teen Vogue‘s Instagram post about Selena’s shade, where he bragged that he’s never had a person call one of his kisses “the worst.” ” can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole wrote.

In a 2009 interview with Tiger Beat, Selena explained what made her kiss with Dylan just so darn awkward. “I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip,” she recalled. “So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was OK and it was good. And thank goodness he’s such an awesome guy,” she said at the time.

As for Dylan’s brother, Selena explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she preferred Cole between the Sprouse brothers and even admitted to writing the Five Feet Apart actor’s name on her childhood walls. “I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together one day,” she said.

Glad they can all laugh about it now!