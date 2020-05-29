Dylan Sprouse’s Response to Cole & Lili Reinhart’s Breakup Proves He’s the Best Bro

Sibling love. Dylan Sprouse’s reaction to Cole and Lili Reinhart’s breakup proves he’s the best bro. The Banana Split star was asked about how his twin brother is doing after his recent split in a Thursday, May 28, interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the chat, Dylan revealed that Cole is doing the best he can amid the circumstances and that he’s quarantining with his Riverdale costar KJ Apa after his recent split from the Hustlers actress.

“I mean, he’s living,” Dylan said. “Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

He continued, “I’ve heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese…I think that’s what they do. [Cole’s] good. He’s getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.”

Dylan also joked that he and his brother are in a “violent facial hair competition” while they’re stuck at home. He also said that the “world” can be the judge on which Sprouse brother pulls off the beard and mustache look the best.”They’re the judge…and the gods, right? I mean, really, just look at this,” Dylan said. “After this, anyone who is watching this, please just google ‘Cole Sprouse’s mustache,’ all right? And do a side-by-side. Then you be the judge.”

He continued, “This entire encounter really highlights for the public who really is the evil twin, right? I mean, take that on its own merit, but he looks like a guy who ties people to train tracks, right? He needs a top hat and a monocle, OK? I look like a paladin warrior who upholds the law.”

News broke that Cole and Lili split after three years together on May 15. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” a source told Page Six at the time.