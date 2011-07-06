Dying! Miroslava Duma is Now a Style Blogger

Serious girl crush alert Miroslava Duma might just be the cutest thing ever. I’d say around circa 2008 or 2009 there were some leather Chlo shorts and a gold necklace/structural sweatshirt look that basically killed me on The Sartorialist. I just had to know who the diminutive brown haired girl was and, more importantly, who she was wearing. Since finding out that her name was Miroslava and that she was an editor for Harper’s Bazaar Russia, I’ve kept an eye out for her street style shots. Little chicks have to stick together.

Since then, Duma left Bazaar, began freelancing, proved that being pregnant can make you even cuter and, apparently, started posting outfit shots.

Click through for her daily looks from Zara, Prada, Missoni, H&M, Celine and Proenza Schouler with some Pierre Hardy in the mix. And see more daily on Buro24/7.

This is some good inspiration news.