Dancing With The Stars’ Karina Smirnoff On Her Closet & Love Of Adam Levine

If you have never watched Dancing With the Stars then I seriously pity you. There’s no other show that brings out the best of every world: celebrities who you haven’t thought about in too long, extraordinary pop tunes and most importantly, some seriously solid dancing. Thanks to the millions of viewers who tune in every week (the last season concluded this past Tuesday, with NFL great Donald Driver scoring the trophy), the pro-dancers who appear on the show are now celebrities in their own right. I caught up with Karina Smirnoff, who recently put her enviable closet for sale at HipSwap.com. Check out our conversation below!

Spencer Cain: What is your favorite item in your closet?

Karina Smirnoff: It has to be my shoe collection. I love shoes (stilettos, pumps, wedges, Bearpaws, booties, etc.).

SC: As summer approaches, what are your summer essentials?

KS: Chiffon dresses, hats and cute wedges.

SC: Who has been your favorite person to dance with on DWTS?

KS: It’s a hard question, because all my partners have brought something special and memorable to […] the show. But Ralph Macchio and J.R. Martinez hold a special place in my heart.

SC: Who would you like to see on DWTS?

KS: I can’t wait for the all star season to start. It would be amazing, exciting and very entertaining to have our favorite celebs from previous seasons compete against each other.

SC: What’s next for you career-wise?

KS: I have a few projects right now. I have a cruise coming up in June with cruisingwiththestars.net. I have more products coming out in my makeup line, Girlactik and Galit Beauty. My new boot Vesna is almost here to be added to my Bearpaw Collection. And later this summer I’m collaborating with Ralph Macchio on an amazing project.

SC: If you could perform with anyone, who would it be?

KS: I would love to perform for and with Adam Levine in one of his music videos or on a live performance. He seems to have an unique artistic vision. I think we could create something really cool together.