DWTS Cast: Why Vera Wang Decided Not to Dance

You may remember the rumors over the summer that Vera Wang would be joining the Dancing With the Stars cast. Then, when the show premiered, the talented designer, famous for her delectable wedding gowns, was absent from the dance floor. According to recent rumors swirling around the fashion circuit, Vera Wang’s decision to eliminate herself from the competition came after the DWTS producers wouldn’t let her design her own costumes for her routines. For real? It’s Vera! Let the woman do what she wants!

While she may not be practicing her foxtrot at the moment, she is apparently shopping her own reality TV show. We just hope she comes up with something a little more innovative than the other fashion reality attempts that have been spreading like wildfire across our TV screens. Vera, we’re trusting you on this one.