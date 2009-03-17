DVF’s Love Advice

“Absence is to love, what the wind is to fire. When it’s a small fire, the wind kills it, but when it’s a real fire, it intensifies it.” -Diane von Furstenberg, on love and relationships on last night’s episode of The City.

Oh, I have so much to say. First of all, I have to admit, it’s pretty solid advice. And what could be better than getting love/life lessons from such a seasoned glamazon as DVF herself? Whitney’s a lucky duck.

HOWEVER. What in god’s name is DVF doing giving love/life lessons to Whitney Port?! On national television?? And telling her fresh-out-of-college assistant-whatever that she “LOVES” HER??? This is perhaps the single most unlikely scenario in the history of television. The term “reality television” has officially gotten ironic.