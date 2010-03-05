DVF Releases Compilation CD

Image: about.com

Ever dream of waltzing into a DVF boutique with only $15.99 in your wallet and emerging with a shopping bag? Well, it may just be possible. No, you won’t be able to buy one of her gorgeous Fall 2010 rosette blazers, or even a punchy lemon frock from her spring collection. However, you will be able to walk off with DvF’s new compilation CD.

Altruistic fashion maven Diane von Furstenberg will release her compilation album, Proud to Be Woman, on International Woman’s Day, March 8. The album was created to benefit Vital Voices, a non-profit organization that aims to empower women economically and politically across the globe. The CD will feature limited edition tracks by artists including Santigold, Joss Stone, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Tegan and Sara, and Estelle.

If that lineup isn’t convincing enough, 100 percent of the album’s proceeds go to the cause, so you can walk away knowing you did your good deed for the day. Plus, just getting to scope out all of the merchandise in a DvF boutique alone is well worth the visit.

