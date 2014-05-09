Diane von Furstenberg’s E! Reality Show Will Cast a Woman as Global Brand Ambassador

In the grand tradition of fashion folks getting their own reality shows, Diane von Furstenberg’s television project with E!, initially announced in March, has been given an official air date (kind of): the show, which will depict DVF’s hunt for someone to fill the coveted role of her global brand ambassador, will hit the airwaves late this year. It’s been dubbed “The DVF Project.”

Fittingly, in the grand tradition of being unrelenting in her mission to empower women, DVF aims to give the spot to a woman. ““I am so thrilled to partner with E!,” the designer said in a statement. “And to grant young women the opportunity to become the women they want to be!”

DVF has earned a reputation in the industry as a powerhouse designer with a very clear vision and and even louder message: to empower women through not only the style and utility of their wardrobes, but my imbuing them with the freedom to allow women to speak their minds. We look forward to seeing her on her own show!