DVF Partners With Roxy For Surfer-Chic Capsule Collection

In the sea of designer partnerships, we didn’t necessarily see this one coming. According to WWD, Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with surf-chic brand Roxy for a brand new swimwear capsule collection. “I am so excited to work with Roxy,” the designer told the trade daily. “We wanted to empower women to go for it and ride the wave.”

DVF Loves Roxy is described as “playful and fun” and is reportedly set to include 35 pieces of limited edition beachwear, from boardshorts and rash guards to swimwear and beach bags hitting stores next spring. The collection is expected to sell between $38 and $88 at selected DVF and Roxy stores around the world, as well as online at roxy.com. Despite the long wait, we’re sure it’ll be worth it!