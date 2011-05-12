DVF on Oprah Today! Amber Valletta’s i-D Cover

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE:

Amber Valletta has one of many, many i-D covers this month. She looks good. (FGR)

At a recent meeting Dov Charney opened his personal computer only to have onlookers see his tool bar with links for porn star Kelly Kline and “good hookers.” Sick. [Gawker via The Cut]

Michael Kors and DVF are making over police officers on Oprah today. I think I might be feeling ill at about 4PM EST. (Oprah)

Kate Moss has been replaced as the face of David Yurman. Her rumored replacements are Arizona Muse and Joan Smalls. (Modelinia)

John Galliano will go on trial June 22. Mark your calendars. (Fashionologie)

Check out the world’s most styling DJs. (Teen Vogue)

Sophie Theallet for Nine West goes on sale today! (Nine West)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ThoughtCatalog The Pros and Cons of Deleting Your Facebook http://bit.ly/kmddxa Extremely important decision.

RT @swarovski Another Nicholas Kirkwood shoe- inspired by Keith Haring &made w/SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS! http://yfrog.com/h23bbrpj #Dope.com

RT @NOWNESS Very few designers have reached the giddy heights of the great YSL, but does Balenciaga qualify? http://ow.ly/4T7tE hmm, thoughts?

RT @hintmag Polaroid Corp owns the largest polaroid collection in the world, including fantastic examples by Helmut Newton. hintmag.com/post/mood-boar Very cool.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT:

Behind the scenes of Gaga’s V Shoot. She’s kinda nuts, in case you didn’t know…

LADY GAGA FOR V71 THE ASIAN ISSUE from V Magazine on Vimeo.