DVF on “Fake Tits,” Daphne Refutes Beckham Name Calling

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Tyra Banks explains why she’s paying $31K a year to attend specialty classes at Harvard: “In order for my company to grow and be the best, and to reach these women, and to serve them, I needed the best. So I went to the best. It’s pretty exclusive. It’s quite expensive. But, I feel like it is worth it. I feel like it is so, so worth it.” But is it worth it? (Fashionologie)

DVF does not dig the Houswives series. She tells NY Mag, I dont like when they are objectified in the Housewives of Miami and the Housewives of … you know? What I resent is when women are objectified. To which the reporter asked, “Aren’t those women putting themselves in that position?” The response: Yeah, yeah. Theyre just being encouraged. I just want every woman to know that they can realize their potential but their potential is not necessarily fake tits. Love. (The Cut)

Rick Genest dons pearls and the new Mugler collection for Vogue Hommes Japan, styled by Formichetti. He actually looks quite handsome under all that ink. (Stylite)

Daphne Guinness claims she did not, as reported, call Victoria Beckham an “ugly pig.” She tweeted RT @TheRealDaphne “I would never say that a [sic] friend. I like her!” (Huff Po)

Starting this month through the end of May, 100% of net profits from the limited edition Kenneth Cole AWEARNESS rain poncho will be donated to The Kenneth Cole Foundation in support of HELP USA, funding housing for homeless people living with HIV/AIDS.(Kenneth Cole)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @refinery29 Photographer tried to snap Jake Gyllenhaal PEEING. Seems like a normal thing to do upon seeing Jake pee.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE LOVE MAGAZINE abbey lee http://twitpic.com/49hogo Indeed, but she looks quite different, no?

RT @evachen212 Rihanna’s April Vogue cover. Wow. Word.

RT @johnjannuzzi every time i see a foursquare check in that says “i am at…” i instantly think, “no you’re not” So cynical!