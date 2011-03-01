DVF Loves Women! Katy Perry Gets Involved

Yet another piece of evidence that Diane von Furstenberg doesn’t sleep has surfaced the long-time women’s advocate has created a series of limited-edition products in celebration of the 2nd annual International Women’s Day.

The line, which debuts March 8 at DVF boutiques and Saks Fifth Avenue locations, will benefit Vital Voices a unique program dedicated to empowering emerging female leaders by equipping them with tools to create a better world. How fashionably humanitarian, DVF!

Being a global super power has its benefits the designer called upon the voices of Madonna, Katy Perry, Florence + The Machine and Jenny O for a 12-track Proud to be Woman vinyl, along with an adorable t-shirt and matching tote. You can thank Diane for giving you yet another excuse to go shopping everything sells for under $40.