DVF Is Using New Technology In Their Fall Ad Campaign

How much longer until fall? The Diane von Furstenberg fall campaign is out and their use of cutting edge technology has elevated their images to new heights. Shot in China, DVF used new technology to create a campaign that evokes seventies glamour and Shanghai chic.

The campaign was shot by Tatiana von Furstenberg (Diane’s talented daughter), and the model featured is Brazilian newcomer Tayane Leao. DVF set themselves apart from every other fall ad campaign by incorporating new technology with boldly conceptualized ideas. For the first time, the fashion team, led by Diane and the DVF creative director, Yvan Mispelaere, decided to use state-of-the-art RED cameras, which is the same camera technology used in highly visual films such as Avatar 2 and The Girl With The Dragon Tatoo.

The striking backdrop used for the campaign is the studio of conceptual artist Zhang Huan. The backdrop works with the theme of “sophistication in industrial surroundings.” The grey stone walls make for a striking canvas to display the vibrant colors of pacific blues, pomegranate reds, and celadon greens that are shown in the designs.

Get ready, because this fall DVF is making us covet all of their classics — the utilitarian shirt dresses, full lady-like skirts, cozy knits, and the iconic DVF graphic prints!

Click through for the rest of the photos!

All Photos Courtesy of DVF