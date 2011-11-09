DVF Is Gracing Us With Videos, Lots Of Them

When we first found out that Diane Von Furstenberg was coming out with a 12-piece documentary we thought it was too good to be true. As one of the most influential living fashion icons today, we don’t just jump — we catapult ourselves at the opportunity.

Loic Prigent, the mastermind behind the Marc Jacobs‘ documentary, Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton, is striking again and giving us a glimpse into Momma Von Furstenberg’s life. A documentary capturing vignettes of this visionary, topics are rumored to span everything from dinner parties to design. Also, be sure to check out her Facebook page for more addictive videos a la DVF TV — or you can check her lounging and chatting here (you can thank us later).

In the meantime, we’ve thought of a few questions ourselves we’d love to have answered in these vignettes.

1. Her best Studio 54 dance-off moment? I mean, between Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol and all the other crazy attendees, you know there had to be some major 70s hustlin’ and electric slides going on.

2. What do you tell yourself when you’re having a bad day? We’re positive she has the secret to cheering us up when the over-spending blues attack.

3. What is your ultimate guilty pleasure? We have a running bet it’s Glee.

4. Biggest pet peeve? (She has to have one right? No one is THAT perfect). We’ll spare you ours.

5. What’s her secret behind the everlasting tan? Is it the good food, Italian genes or does it come out of can?

