DVF Forays Into Interior Design with Claridge’s

How would you like to stay in a hotel room exclusively designed by none other than Diane von Furstenberg? Yes please sign us up! Furstenbergs first interior design venture will be designing 20 rooms and suites for Claridges Hotel in London. Guests who are lucky enough to stay in the rooms will also be able to enjoy original pieces of furniture by the designer.

The collaboration is definitely a fitting match for DVF, who said, To me, Claridges is the most glamorous hotel in the world; I regard it as my home away from home. According to a Claridges spokesperson, they werent actively looking for a partnership, but Furstenberg just had so many ideas that they couldnt resist. Furstenbergs relationship with Claridges dates back to the 70s, when she first began staying at the iconic hotel.

The new rooms are expected to be officially unveiled at the end of June– just in time for the summer tourist rush!

More News We Love

Fashion Week 2010: Paris Runway- Giles Brings on the Curvier Models

How to Take a Perfect Picture

Vince Clothing Line Moves into Denim