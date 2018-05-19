StyleCaster
Shoulder Duster Earrings Are the Fall Fashion Week Trend to Try Now

Rebecca Carhart
Photo: Getty Images

We may be at the height of spring, but after seeing the killer styles that walked the fall/winter 2018 runways in February, we can’t help but start plotting our fall wardrobes. While we have to wait a few more months to break out the plaid overcoats and furry accessories, there was one standout trend that can easily be incorporated into our springtime looks.

MORE: The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

Bold shoulder duster earrings are trending again after they graced the models at Valentino, Prabal Gurung, and Missoni shows, among many others. The statement baubles may have been styled with cozy layered looks for the fall shows, but they also pair perfectly with the strapless summer dresses and off-the-shoulder tops you plan to wear on rotation this season.

MORE: 6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

The trendy danglers not only flatteringly elongate the neck, but also instantly up the glam factor of any look. From sculptural styles to extra-long ball drops and slinky fringe options, we’ve rounded up 21 very chic shoulder duster earrings for you to shop now.

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Extra Large Hoops | BaubleBar Earrings
Extra Large Hoops

Triana Hoops, $38 at BaubleBar

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | How Low Can You Go | Loewe Earrings
How Low Can You Go

Loewe Earrings, $260 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Pretty Beads | Zara Earrings
Pretty Beads

Geometric Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Birds of a Feather | Tuleste Earrings
Birds of a Feather

Pom Pom Earrings, $120 at Tuleste

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Geometric Beauty | Jennifer Fisher x La Ligne
Geometric Beauty

Jennifer Fisher x La Ligne Earrings, $750 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Red Hot | Eddie Borgo Earring
Red Hot

Eddie Borgo Earring, $340 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Gorgeous Drops | Jil Sander Earrings
Gorgeous Drops

Jil Sander Earrings, $305 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Colorblock Coolness | Iosselliani Earrings
Colorblock Coolness

Iosselliani earrings, $204 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Modern Danglers | Marni Earrings
Modern Danglers

Marni Earrings, $680 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Sleek and Chic | Mango Earrings
Sleek and Chic

Pendant Earrings, $25.99 at Mango

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Just Add Bling | APM Monaco Earrings
Just Add Bling

Cluster Drop Earrings, $220 at APM Monaco

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Golden Goddess | Annie Costello Brown Earrings
Golden Goddess

Annie Costello Brown Earrings, $290 at Lane Crawford

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Chainlink Bauble | BaubleBar Earrings
Chainlink Bauble

BaubleBar Earrings, $36 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Glam Earrings | 8 Other Reasons Earrings
Glam Earrings

Shine On Earrings, $58 at 8 Other Reasons

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Festival Pick | Ranjana Khan Earrings
Festival Pick

Ranjana Khan Earrings, $396 at Revolve

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Pretty in Pink | Marc Jacobs Earrings
Pretty in Pink

Marc Jacobs Earrings, $126 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Boho Chic | Kaleidoscope Earrings
Boho Chic

Kaleidoscope Earrings, $88 at The 2 Bandits 

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | High-Fashion Option | Bibi Marini Earrings
High Fashion Option

Bibi Marini Earrings, $325 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Black Beauty | Kate Spade Earrings
Black Beauty

Kate Spade Earrings, $68.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Swinging Fringe | Forever 21 Earrings
Swinging Fringe

Duster Earrings, $5.90 at Forever 21

Stylecaster | Make a Statement This Spring With These Shoulder Duster Earrings | Whimsical Touch | Elizabeth Cole Earrings
Whimsical Touch

Elizabeth Cole Earrings, $348 at Shopbop

