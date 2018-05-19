Shoulder Duster Earrings Are the Fall Fashion Week Trend to Try Now

We may be at the height of spring, but after seeing the killer styles that walked the fall/winter 2018 runways in February, we can’t help but start plotting our fall wardrobes. While we have to wait a few more months to break out the plaid overcoats and furry accessories, there was one standout trend that can easily be incorporated into our springtime looks.

Bold shoulder duster earrings are trending again after they graced the models at Valentino, Prabal Gurung, and Missoni shows, among many others. The statement baubles may have been styled with cozy layered looks for the fall shows, but they also pair perfectly with the strapless summer dresses and off-the-shoulder tops you plan to wear on rotation this season.

The trendy danglers not only flatteringly elongate the neck, but also instantly up the glam factor of any look. From sculptural styles to extra-long ball drops and slinky fringe options, we’ve rounded up 21 very chic shoulder duster earrings for you to shop now.