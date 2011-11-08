Duran Duran Vs. The Supermodels: An Epic Battle Of The Sexes

After being in the spotlight for over 30 years, it’s hard to not give mad props to Duran Duran who have hands-down pioneered the meshing of the worlds of music and high fashion fantasically for the MTV generation and beyond.

For the band’s latest jam titled “Girl Panic,” the second single off their All You Need Is Now LP, Duran Duran teamed up with video director Jonas kerlund (who’s worked with the likes of Lady Gaga and Madonna) and a slew of supermodels for an epic music video that clocks in at nine and a half minutes long.

In the video, kerlund utilizes the idea of role-playing in perfect Duran Duran fashion by hiring world-famous supermodels to pose as the band. Queen Bee Naomi Campbell stars as lead singer Simon Le Bon, Helena Christensen as drummer Roger Taylor, Eva Herzigova as keyboardist Nick Rhodes, Cindy Crawford as bassist John Taylor, and Yasmin Le Bon (Simon’s model wifeno really, she’s a model) as Duran Duran’s ever-changing “Guitarist.”

Not only do we see the Supermodels pose as the band members in a handful of rockstar scenarios like waking up to a handful of half-naked ladies in a swanky hotel room; walking around barefoot in a couture pantsuit; doing press interviews while still hungover from the night before (with “the press” being played by the actual members of Duran Duran for this clip); starring in a Swarovski commercial; and posing for a magazine cover while getting styled by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, but it seems the whole video crew caught on film are also played by perfectly dolled up femme fatales.

I’m totally loving the whole “reverse gender roles” thing going on for the most part of the clip, and of course the mini-montage of some of Duran Duran’s model-tastic music vids, but would it be totally bad to say that I wish I could of seen more silver foxes (talking about Simon et al, folks) and less “retired” supermodels?

Check out the epic music video down below and let us know what you think about the clip and who makes a better Duran Duran: The Supermodels or Simon, John, Roger & Nick?