Want: A Pair of Snake-Embossed Moto Boots for Fall

What: A pair of snake-embossed Italian leather ankle boots in brown or black from British label Duo, which just launched e-commerce in the U.S.

Why: Fall is inching closer and closer and, quite frankly, we’re not prepared. Luckily, these boots are a great place to start when it comes to building up our autumn style arsenal. We totally see ourselves rocking ’em every day, because the leather is durable and classic, and the snakeskin pattern adds just a touch of edge.

How: Obviously, these go with every outfit we can think of, from jeans to dresses, but they’d look especially cute with a pair of leggings, a loose-fitting chambray shirt, and an effortless lightweight scarf.

Gable Boots, $220; at Duo