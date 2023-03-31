Does ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Spoilers ahead for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It’s a trend started by the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has trickled down through almost every action-adventure film in Hollywood. So, if you’re planning on watching your favorite RPG to film adaptation, here’s how many Dungeons & Dragons post-credit scenes there are in Honor Among Thieves.

Commonly referred to as D&D, Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop fantasy role-playing game that was first released in 1974. It allows players to create their own character to embark on adventures with friends in a fantasy setting—so magic and mythical creatures abound. While firmly entrenched in geek culture for decades, D&D enjoyed mainstream popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns; even CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and comedian Tiffany Haddish became fans.

Now, the game has been adapted into a feature-length film with an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. If you want to know whether you need to hang around in the cinema after the movie ends (or stay glued to your sofa, for that matter).

How many Dungeons & Dragons post-credits scenes are there?

How many Dungeons & Dragons post-credits scenes are there? There’s only one and it’s a mid-credits scene which means you won’t have to stick around for the whole credits to roll. While Marvel usually used this time to tease what was coming next in future films, the Dungeons & Dragons mid-credits scene is just a pay-off to a joke that was introduced earlier in the movie. It’s pretty funny and it’s worth hanging around for, but we aren’t going to spoil it for you.

Is there a Dungeons & Dragons sequel?

Is there a Dungeons & Dragons sequel? Nothing has been announced at this stage but we do know that the studio behind Honor Among Thieves is developing more content within the D&D cinematic universe akin to the MCU or the DC Comics Connected Universe.

Indeed, the cast certainly believes there are almost infinite possibilities for a future franchise. “I don’t think that there are limits to where these stories can go,” Regé-Jean Page told Yahoo UK in an interview published on March 30, 2023. “The joy of Dungeons & Dragons is that it is about limitless, boundless imagination that only has edges where your mind does. Any stories that want to be told; we can find space for.”

Michelle Rodriguez, too, sees so many possibilities. “What I find intriguing is that all the different Dungeons & Dragons realms are connected by portals,” she also told Yahoo UK. “You can go from the map that we played in, which is based on a real map, which is medieval structure, to steampunk to cyberpunk to all these different maps that have been created.”

The film’s directors, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, were a little more cautious in speculating, however. “We were very careful not to approach this as number one of five,” Goldstein said. “Our producer, Jeremy Latcham, likes to remind us of what Kevin Feige said to him when they were making Iron Man, which was, ‘Let’s make one good movie, forget about a sequel. There’s no sequel unless you make this great.’ And that’s really how we focused on it. We weren’t planting seeds or little threads to pick up later.”

Daley added: “It’s a grave mistake that studios often make when they’re trying to create franchises where they put the cart before the horse and they think, ‘How do I build out this cinematic universe,’ and that’s often to the detriment of that first film… For us it was, ‘Let’s put everything that we have into this movie, make something that we’re really proud of, and then let fate decide what happens after that.’”

Is Dungeons & Dragons good?

Is Dungeons & Dragons good? According to all the reviews that came out on March 30, 2023, the day before the film arrived in cinemas, there was a lot of positivity. The A.V. Club wrote: “Chris Pine, Hollywood’s finest Chris, is in terrific form as the dopey bard-adventurer Edgin Darvis, leader of a clan of delightful thieves. At his side is Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) a kick-ass barbarian. We meet them already imprisoned after a botched robbery attempt. They aren’t bad guys, per se, but they could use (and will get!) an ethical course correction during the film. Along the way, they team up with a sorcerer (Justice Smith) and a druid (Sophia Lillis, who will make every young nerd’s heart float), and encounter various rogues, wizards, paladins, undead warriors, obese dragons, displacer beasts, illithids, mimics, and lurkers.”

Meanwhile, The Verge wrote: “For those who don’t partake in the game, Honor Among Thieves is still perfectly enjoyable because it doesn’t take itself seriously. Yes, it’s flippantly humorous and self-aware, but it isn’t pretentious about it. If anything, Honor Among Thieves is unashamedly camp, vibing closer to the likes of Shrek and The Princess Bride than your typically hardcore action-adventure movie. It’s a reminder that the fantasy genre is still allowed to be goofy. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying stoic highbrow fantasy, of course, but watching Daley and Goldstein’s Bardians of the Galaxy ensemble bumble around with well-mannered zombies and obscenely pudgy dragons is a breath of fresh air.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.