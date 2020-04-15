Yes, ‘Dune’ Has the Hottest Cast & It’s Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Ah, Dune: The sci-fi staple that has never quite gotten its moment, despite Frank Herbert’s masterful six-book saga being the stuff of cinematic dreams. But Dune‘s 2020 release date, spoilers, and news seem to promise something different this time around. After many attempts to breathe life into Herbert’s epic—from Alejandro Jodorowsky’s uncompleted 1975 feat, to David Lynch’s bizarre 1984 adaptation—director Deni Villeneuve is taking another stab at it. And we can actually hope to see it pretty soon.
Fans of the novel series and film offshoots have eagerly awaited this latest iteration ever since they caught wind of it beginning production in the summer of 2018. At that time, no one had any include that the cast was going to be chock full of seriously gorgeously and equally talented stars (more on them later). But we especially couldn’t anticipate seeing the film’s release coming so soon, especially given recent production cancelations. But now Warner Bros is saying it’s possible we’ll see it within the year.
Here’s everything we know about Dune so far.
What is the release date for Dune?
At the time of writing, Dune is slated for release on December 18, 2020. That said, now would probably be a good time to mention that this release is actually set as the first of two films within the franchise. There aren’t any details about a Dune: Part 2 release available yet—but we can keep our fingers crossed that more information about the saga will come to light soon.
#DUNE FIRST LOOK: Welcome to Arrakis. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will bring Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi novel to life with not one, but two epic films: “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve tells V.F. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details." At the link in bio, get an exclusive first look at Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, and more in the upcoming adaptation. 📸: Chiabella James / @dunemovie
Where is the Dune trailer?
There isn’t a trailer—yet. But with only months to go before the prospective release date in Dec. 2020, we can expect to see a trailer within the coming weeks. For now, please do yourself a favor and hold yourself over with preview photos taken by Vanity Fair. It’s the stuff of dreams.
Who’s in the cast of Dune?
Um, everyone that matters. Fans of the saga have heard casting news pretty consistently ever since 2018, with 24-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet coming up as the first big name attached to the film. Since then, the casting has gotten even more varied and exciting, and yes, just as beautiful.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before Star Wars or Game of Thrones, there was Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi novel #Dune. At the link in bio, more read about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation starring Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and more. 📸 @dunemovie
The lead cast includes the following actors, along with their roles:
- Zendaya as Chani
- Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides
- Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides
- Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
- Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho
- Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes
- Charlotte Rampling as the Bene Gesserit reverend mother
- Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban
- Javier Bardem as Stigar
- Stellan Skarsgård as the Baron Harkonnen
Dune is expected to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020. We’ll be here, just drooling.