Yes, ‘Dune’ Has the Hottest Cast & It’s Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Ah, Dune: The sci-fi staple that has never quite gotten its moment, despite Frank Herbert’s masterful six-book saga being the stuff of cinematic dreams. But Dune‘s 2020 release date, spoilers, and news seem to promise something different this time around. After many attempts to breathe life into Herbert’s epic—from Alejandro Jodorowsky’s uncompleted 1975 feat, to David Lynch’s bizarre 1984 adaptation—director Deni Villeneuve is taking another stab at it. And we can actually hope to see it pretty soon.

Fans of the novel series and film offshoots have eagerly awaited this latest iteration ever since they caught wind of it beginning production in the summer of 2018. At that time, no one had any include that the cast was going to be chock full of seriously gorgeously and equally talented stars (more on them later). But we especially couldn’t anticipate seeing the film’s release coming so soon, especially given recent production cancelations. But now Warner Bros is saying it’s possible we’ll see it within the year.

Here’s everything we know about Dune so far.

What is the release date for Dune?

At the time of writing, Dune is slated for release on December 18, 2020. That said, now would probably be a good time to mention that this release is actually set as the first of two films within the franchise. There aren’t any details about a Dune: Part 2 release available yet—but we can keep our fingers crossed that more information about the saga will come to light soon.

Where is the Dune trailer?

There isn’t a trailer—yet. But with only months to go before the prospective release date in Dec. 2020, we can expect to see a trailer within the coming weeks. For now, please do yourself a favor and hold yourself over with preview photos taken by Vanity Fair. It’s the stuff of dreams.

Who’s in the cast of Dune?

Um, everyone that matters. Fans of the saga have heard casting news pretty consistently ever since 2018, with 24-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet coming up as the first big name attached to the film. Since then, the casting has gotten even more varied and exciting, and yes, just as beautiful.

The lead cast includes the following actors, along with their roles:

Zendaya as Chani

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes

Charlotte Rampling as the Bene Gesserit reverend mother

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Javier Bardem as Stigar

Stellan Skarsgård as the Baron Harkonnen

Dune is expected to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020. We’ll be here, just drooling.