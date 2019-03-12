The ‘Dumbo’ Red Carpet Was Filled with Looks as Magical as the Film Itself

Scroll To See More Images

Although I have yet to walk a red carpet during a Hollywood film premiere, I sometimes feel like I have, due to the fact that I’ve seen so many photos of celebrities on them, gracing us with their incredible looks. Because red carpet style has practically become my oxygen, I tend to notice when certain red carpets are loaded with extraordinary ensembles. Most recently, I couldn’t keep my eyes off of all the looks from the Dumbo premiere red carpet. Talk about some showstoppers.

On Monday night in Hollywood, stars of all ages—Dumbo is a family and kid-friendly story, after all—gathered to watch the premiere of the new Disney film. Both the stars of the film and myriad guests graced the red carpet with ensembles as magical as the movie itself. The live-action retelling of the story of the big-eared elephant brought out the whimsy in everyone. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie (kids in tow, of course), Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Helen Mirren all dressed to match the magical feeling Disney films bring out in all of us, and I couldn’t have been more spellbound.

Every star who walked the Dumbo red carpet looked incredible, but I picked what I believe to be the top 10 greatest looks of the night, so you, took can feel the ~magic~ of this classic film re-told. Leave it to the live action remake of a childhood favorite to bring out the sartorial best of the best.

1. Eva Green wearing Iris Van Herpen

2. Nico Parker & Thandie Newton

3. Alisha Marie

4. Carly Hughes

5. Lily Chee wearing Marc Jacobs

6. Helen Mirren

7. Angelina Jolie wearing Atelier Versace

8. Olivia Sanabia wearing Kelly NG

9. Colin Farrell

10. Navia Robinson