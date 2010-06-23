A Dumbbell For Your Lady Parts? American Apparel’s $1 Million Confidentiality Agreement

Berman weighted pelvic exerciser, $19.67 at Amazon.com



Oh boy, The Luxury Spot has a review of a dumbbell for your lady parts… and we’re speechless.

American Apparel rumors continue to heat up. The latest is that the brand requires employees to sign a $1 million confidentiality agreement. Just exactly how much does retail pay these days? (Gawker)



Red stretch bull denim shorts, $44, Navy triangle bikini top, $25, both by American Apparel

Cynthia Rowley unveiled a new beach-side boutique in Montauk, Long Island. We wish we could bring our work to the closest shore. (Refinery29)

Are tattoo artists the next big thing in fashion? First Marc snags one for LV, and now Stefano Pilati plans to unveil a short documentary-style film ahead of his Spring 2011 men’s Yves Saint Laurent show and the subject is legendary Los Angeles tattoo artist Mark Mahoney. (WWD)

Oh snap! Was Rachel Zoe’s ex right hand girl Taylor given the boot for some sticky fingers? (Hollywood Life)

Related fashion news:

Daily Round-Up – Giorgio Armani Speaks Out On Model Suicide