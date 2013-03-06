‘Dukes of Melrose’ Star Cameron Silver on the Grossest Thing That’s Ever Happened At His Store

Trust us—Bravo’s “Dukes of Melrose” (premiering tonight at 10:30 p.m.) is your next guilty pleasure. The reality show, part of Bravo’s “Fashion Night,” has everything you could want: Tons of fashion eye candy, plenty of drama, and two stars—Cameron Silver and Christos Garkinos—destined to become celebrities once the show takes off.

Silver and Garkinos own Decades, a Los Angeles vintage store known for couture and luxury consignment (not to mention an insanely discounted trunk show—think $100 Louboutins), and they also style and design. With the show debuting later, we caught up with Silver to chat about everything from his favorite celebrity style icons to the absolute grossest thing that’s ever happened at Decades.

StyleCaster: You work with a lot of amazing vintage pieces and have access to every archive—what’s the most incredible thing you’ve ever come across?

Cameron Silver: A Christian Dior dress from 1954 in a junk shop in Seattle that I found 16 years ago. Those were the days!

You’ve dressed lots of high-profile clients. What’s the craziest request you’ve ever received?

I once got a call from a gentleman requesting to try on a particular beaded gown that he was aware was in the store—he explained that he did pageants. He brought his accoutrements, like fake boobs and hips, and I zipped him into the gown. He bought it!

What can we expect on “Dukes of Melrose”?

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll! Actually, the show is an insider look into the world of Decades, from the dynamics between the owners and staff, to a peek into the lifestyles of the rich and famous clients who have made [the store] legendary.

Bravo shows are known for major drama. Can we expect that?

Hello, I’m on the show—of course there is drama!

What’s something that happened in the store that’s hard to believe?

A client once pooped in the dressing room.

What’s your most prized vintage possession?

My men’s original YSL Rive Gauche safari jacket.

Which celebrities incorporate vintage style the best, in your opinion?

Chloe Sevigny, Kate Moss, and Alexa Chung.

Which celebrity was your favorite in terms of style this past awards season?

Jessica Chastain. I love Jessica—she’s a great Decades client, as well as a friend.