Duckie Brown Spring 2013: Punk Plaid, Overalls and More for Gents

Menswear line Duckie Brown took to the darker side for spring, choosing plaid as its signature print for the season, alongside dark-wash denim and black bomber jackets. Rebellious leather slung across the body, and overalls and backless jackets all contributed to the neo-London Calling vibe of the show.

“I think Daniel [Silver, the other half of the Duckie Brown duo] is a hippie, and I never was,” said Cox, “So sometimes our Spring/Summer collections are very loose. They’re kind of more … ethereal. And this season, I wanted to do one that was more wintery, […] and more aggressive, and more punk.” And that’s exactly what they did.

With the cutting-edge designs women have also taken to the brand. This, Cox said, is no accident. “We always want to do a collection that is not just for men.”Women’s” and “Men’s” — it’s so strict. We don’t really like roles that much.”

We can appreciate that. Take a look at some of the best looks from the collection in our slideshow above.

