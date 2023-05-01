Dua Lipa’s Met Gala Look 2023 Features A ’90s Couture Princess Gown

Scroll To See More Images

Hosting a party, yet alone a gala, always comes with extra responsibility—and extra pressure to be best dressed. This year, Dua Lipa is one of four Met Gala hosts and she made sure she’d be doing the most. Dua Lipa has the honor of co-hosting alongside Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Rodger Federer—the quartet of celebrities assisted Anna Wintour in planning this year’s gala. While some invited celebrities stray from the theme, the Met Gala hosts always follow it perfectly. Dua Lipa’s Met Gala look is the perfect choice for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit.

While Dua Lipa is known first and foremost for her music, she is also a strong force in the fashion industry. Her 87.8 million Instagram followers are familiar with her eclectic and ever-evolving style. Her page acts as a personal style archive and runs the gambit of designers. For the Met Gala, Dua Lipa chose to wear a traditional Chanel look—and it’s safe to say, the singer has not worn anything like this on her Instagram before.

The Levitating singer wore a princess-style gown from Chanel’s 1992 Fall Couture collection. The dress is made out of Chanel’s signature tweed material and features a cream fabric with black trim and a fringe hemline. The gown has a corset-style wasit with a deep sculpting neckline—the princess-effect of the dress comes from the structured skirt that extends from the bottom of Dua Lipa’s waistline.

While the dress itself is stunning, it’s easy to get distracted by the 200-carat Tiffany & Co. necklace that Dua Lipa is wearing around her neck. Since the necklace makes such a grand statment, Dua Lipa opted against adding too many other accessories. She skipped earings all together and wore a few diamond rings. Though they aren’t entirely visible, Dua Lipa wore silver heels with her gown.

Another reason Dua Lipa didn’t need many accessories (besides that huge necklace), is that her small tattoos all over her arms worked as their own element with the ensemble. Without the tattoos, Dua Lipa could easily be playing a princess in a period piece or joining the cast of Bridgerton.

Dua Lipa contrasted the sophistication and glamour of her couture gown with a very simple hair and makeup look. The singer wore her dark locks down with loose curls and parted in the center. She kept a natural makeup look with a subtle smokey cat eye and soft pink lipstick.

This is Dua Lipa’s second time attending the Met Gala. She previously attended in 2019 when the theme was “Camp: Notes On Fashion”. Dua Lipa is clearly a stickler for a theme and took the Camp theme to heart in a dramatic Atelier Versace look which included patterned tights, heels and a huge peplum skirt.

The singer’s 2023 Met Gala look is a total opposite style to what she wore in 2019—proving her versatility when it comes to fashion. As a co-host of this year’s Gala, it’s not surprising that Dua Lipa chose a classic representation of Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s design.