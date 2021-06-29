Dua Lipa Looks Like An Old Hollywood Icon On The Cover of ‘Vanity Fair’

Sometimes a magazine cover just makes you stop and stare, you know? Dua Lipa on the July/August Vanity Fair cover 100 percent falls into that category. I mean, I knew she was one of the most in-demand fashion girls these days but damn, these looks are good.

She may be the brand-new face of Versace, but Lipa was photographed wearing a white Chanel bodysuit and tan Manolo Blahnik Mary Jane stiletto heels, for a vintage-inspired boudoir-esque shoot that almost reminds me of Billie Eilish’s recent Vogue cover. Just with a completely Dua twist, natch.

The stunning images were lensed by Venetia Scott and the star was styled by Lorenzo Posocco for the shoot, with whom she has regularly worked over the last few months. Posocco was the one who helped Lipa create the stunning custom Versace looks that she wore to the GRAMMYs earlier this year—including her three sparkly pink performance outfits.

He also styled her recently-released Versace campaign, where she rocked an all-yellow look that Ariana Grande was just spotted in, too. What’s that they say about birds of a fashionable feather?

Keeping with the old-school glamour vibes of the shoot, the singer’s hair was styled into a bouncy blowout and her all-matte makeup was smoky, simple and (dare I say) very much worth copying for your next night out.

While Lipa posed in a lacy bodysuit on the actual cover, the rest of the images in the spread featured a slew of other designer duds. One close-up shot showed the Grammy winner wearing a luxe leopard-print Dior coat, while another showed her lounging wearing a cropped fur jacket, heels—and little else. Lipa also posed in two other Chanel looks—a nude lace mini dress and a mint green bralette and skirt set.

The pastel-hued shoot was a sharp contrast from some of her other recent covers. On the cover of Rolling Stone back in February of this year, for instance, Lipa donned a neon multicolored mesh bodysuit with plenty of cut-outs and matching gloves, designed by Rui Zhou. In another shoot for German indie fashion mag 032C, The “We’re Good” singer went full punk-rock, complete with a shaggy black mullet wig and heavily ripped fishnet tights.

I mean, I already knew that Lipa could pull off basically any look, but this Vanity Fair shoot just confirms that she is the ultimate fashion chameleon. She rocked a similar Old Hollywood glam look in a hot pink one-shoulder gown on the cover of Time back in February, while she opted for a classically British punk-rock vibe wearing Vivienne Westwood at the 2021 Brit Awards earlier this year. She even mastered the sporty vibe in a recent campaign for Puma, where she posed in a pair of velvet sneakers and printed tights. Seriously—is there a vibe she can’t work with??

While you’ll need to pick up the actual mag to check out all the amazing looks for yourself, you can read the profile directly on Vanity Fair’s website now. Excuse me while I go find literally any reason to get dressed up in her honor.