Dua Lipa Confirms Her Relationship Status After Being Spotted Making Out With Trevor Noah

Maybe one kiss isn’t all it takes. After being spotted kissing in the middle of a New York City street, many fans are asking: Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating? Dua spilled about her relationship status during her iHeartRadio original Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast and her answer might be very surprising.

In her podcast episode that aired on October 7, 2022, she discussed with fellow popstar Charli XCX how her past relationships affected her in 2022. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down. I think it is the Leo thing—it makes a big difference.” Though she embraced being single, it’s not known whether the episode was recorded before her sighting with Trevor.

A week before the podcast episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Dua and Trevor were spotted at Miss Lily’s in the East Village in New York City. An eyewitness told DailyMail, who obtained pictures of the two eating together and hugging each other, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” Dua previously split from her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021, while Trevor reportedly split from Minka Kelly in May 2022.

The sighting comes a day before Trevor announced his departure from The Daily Show. The 38-year-old comedian has hosted the show for seven years after Jon Stewart left the show in 2014. In his announcement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, he told the audience, “It has been seven years since we started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. This week is our anniversary, and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … is a feeling of gratitude. The journey we’ve been on together has been wild.” He continued, “There’s so many people who make this thing come together. I want to say thank you for an amazing seven years. It’s been truly wild.”