Dua Lipa Just Wore The Sexiest Monokini…With A Shacket & Trucker Hut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa has redefined what makes a great spring break experience with her latest set of Instagram posts. The pop star skipped the wild party scene and opted for a more serene vacay in the Utah desert. While it may be difficult to recreate the winding canyons in her photos, we can absolutely try to copy every one of Dua Lipa’s swimsuit looks. I’ll be starting with Dua Lipa’s one-piece swimsuit which was truly hotter than the desert heat.

Basking in the sun with the calm canyon water in the background, Dua Lipa casually revived the one-piece swimsuit. She honestly looks too relaxed to even be considering how she’s changing the course of spring and summer wardrobes everywhere. The swimwear space has been dominated by string bikini tops and cheeky bottoms for the last few years, leaving one-pieces in the shade. Dua Lipa’s post brought me right back to the monokini glory days of the early 2000’s when every celebrity was caught wearing cutout swimsuits in paparazzi shots.

While monokinis have a barely-there cut-out look, Dua Lipa’s one-piece demonstrates how the trend has evolved over the last decade to have a sleeker style. The singer’s turquoise suit features a single simple cut out, a high-thigh cut and a strapless top. The suit has a velvet-like texture, playing on the non-traditional swim material trend we’ve seen other celebrities like Kim Kardashian embrace.

Speaking of non-traditional materials, I have to take a moment to discuss Dua Lipa’s swim cover-up and accessories. Instead of going for the usual sarong or white button-down, she paired her stunning one-piece with a fuzzy pink shacket and a matching trucker hat. The combination is unexpected and while the beach may be a little too sandy for mohair, a lake, pool or river are all fair game.

This is your sign to pull out your fall shacket and pair it with one of the cool cut-out one-pieces below for your next day in the sun.

Celine One Piece

This classic black one piece with the oblique cut out is perfect for any swimwear occasion. The style is very similar to Dua Lipa’s but has the extra support of the one shoulder strap.

Shine Cutout Halter One Piece Swimsuit

What’s better than one cut out? Two! This shiny one piece has two oblique cut outs and an adjustable halter tie. This style comes in sizes XXS-XXL and multiple length options. Even better, it’s on sale.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

This contrasting suit also has a one-shoulder neckline and is made with terry material. It comes in three colors, including rainbow swirl, so you can be peak maximalist in minimal fabric.