Dua Lupa Just Wore The Longest Tie Top I’ve Ever Seen

I have a confession to make: I am nothing if not a Dua Lipa style superfan. The singer has been putting out a bunch of fire looks over the course of the last year and I am obsessed with all of them. From the ones she’s posted to her Instagram page to her incredible red carpet style, Lipa has certifiably cemented herself as one of this year’s most in-demand fashion girls.

One thing to know about Lipa’s style is that she’s super into anything that has a retro-inspired feel. I mean, who can forget about her multiple ‘70s-inspired looks at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year? Or, what about the sparkly pink tennis skirt she wore on Instagram a few months ago that was so clearly influenced by preppy style from the ‘90s? Lipa and her longtime stylist, Lorenzo Posocco clearly have a thing for vintage fashion and I am here for it! I love a girl who knows what she likes!

Like any style star, Lipa sticks to a few key colors and wears them in a near-constant rotation. She seems to love anything that comes in shades like baby pink, vibrant orange or lime green. Sparkling details and shimmering fabrics are also seemingly staples in her wardrobe, whether it’s in the form of a dress that’s inspired by a dazzling disco ball, or just by subtly adding a bedazzled accessory to an otherwise simple ‘fit.

Most recently, Lipa posted a few pictures to Instagram wearing a Y2K-inspired look that included pieces from Bluemarine’s recent Resort 2022 collection. The pink tie-front top, baggy printed jeans and the mini pink bedazzled shoulder bag prove that Lipa can simply do no wrong—and that there’s no genre of fashion that she can’t master.

If you want to channel a similar vibe this summer, look for tops that come with mega-long ties. Pair your top with skater-inspired low-rise jeans for a cool-girl-approved look. While I know that this ‘fit is practically made for a night out with your best friends, try styling a sheer tie-front top over your favorite bikini on your next beach or pool day. You’ll never want to go back to your basic cover-up ever again—I guarantee it.

Read on to shop a few similar tie-front tops that are all priced under $50 bucks. Now we all can fall in “Love Again” with retro-inspired fashion—pun very much intended.

Tie-Front Crop Top

This silky Tie-Front Crop Top from PrettyLittleThing is so bright and is available to shop in sizes up to a 3X.

Front Long Sleeve Crop Top

For a less in-your-face option, try this paste pink tie-front crop top from Clozoz. It will get to you by the weekend thanks to Amazon’s Prime Shipping!

Knot-Front Long Sleeve Crop Top

To emulate Lipa’s look, try wearing a wrap-style top with long ties. This crop top fits the bill and is priced at just under $20 bucks.