Dua Lipa’s Fuzzy Pink Sweater Is the Only Fall Look I Care About

Scroll To See More Images

Fall is in full swing, baby, and I’m slowly getting the chance to wear all my favorite autumnal ensembles. (Say autumnal ensembles five times fast.) Also getting in the spirit is Dua Lipa, the pop singer who consistently steals my heart with her music and her sartorial choices. Dua Lipa’s latest fall street style look has once again reminded me why I check her Instagram every single day, hoping for a new tasty outfit morsel. Lately, Lipa’s social media presence has been all about promoting her new single, “Don’t Start Now,” but we recently got a glimpse of the artist out and about in London just doin’ her thang.

Wearing a fuzzy pink cropped GCDS sweater (straight off the runway, I might add) and mom jeans, while carrying a green mini bag, Dua Lipa has created my ultimate fall outfit. While this ensemble might not be warm enough for some locales (I’m actually surprised she wasn’t freezing her buns off in London wearing this.), it’s perfect for Los Angeles. The temperature here in LA has been hovering in the high 70s, and it’s been difficult to figure out the right kind of transitional outfit to don during the fall. Thanks to Dua Lipa’s impeccable fall outfit, though, I no longer have to struggle. Catch me in this ensemble every single day.

What’s better than just witnessing a really, really good celebrity outfit, though? Getting the chance to actually recreate it. Luckily for all of us, Dua Lipa’s chic jeans can be yours. The singer was, of course, wearing denim from her own collaboration with Pepe Jeans. Power moves only. Plus, the jeans are available for $120 on the Pepe Jeans site right now. Dressing like Dua Lipa just got a million times easier. Now, excuse me while I attempt to find an excuse to wear this exact ensemble every single day for the remainder of fall.