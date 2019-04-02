Dua Lipa’s Ski Vacation Wardrobe Makes Me Want to Learn How to Ski Just For the Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve only been skiing one time in my life, and it wasn’t cute. And, I’d gotten it in my head that no one actually looks cool or stylish in ski-wear. That is, of course, until I saw Dua Lipa’s ski outfits and everything changed. The singer went on a long weekend ski vacation, and everything she wore on the slopes had me wishing I was better at skiing. I mean, who knew you could look cute while bundled up and covered in snow?

Dua Lipa first hit the slopes in a light green ski ensemble, complete with a sartorially acceptable furry backpack and tiny sunnies (the trend that just won’t quit). The entire look was both functional and stylish—she even looked good while falling into a huge pile of snow. One person commented on the series of photos from Lipa’s Instagram, “But the ‘fit is undefeated…how?” At least I know I’m not the only one awestruck at the singer’s ski fashion.

Later in the weekend, Lipa took a quick break from the slopes to visit some cute AF horses. Dressed in a gray-blue patterned turtleneck sweater paired with metallic puffer and hat—please note the hat and puffer coat were matching—the singer rocked serious street style vibes in the middle of snowy Finland.

After another day trekking through the snowy hills, Dua Lipa showed off yet another chic ski ensemble: a freakin’ purple Fendi jumpsuit. I saw the outfit on the singer’s Instagram, and almost couldn’t believe it. Wearing designer garb while getting soaked in snow? It’s a major sartorial power move that few could pull off.

Of course, all good things come to an end, and Dua Lipa might have saved the bet outfit for last. She rounded up her ski vacation in a black and pink ensemble featuring super fuzzy boots and a bejeweled beret. I mean, if that’s not enough to convince you that Dua Lipa had the best ski wardrobe of all time, I don’t know what will.

Now, all I want to do is go skiing just so I can try and recreate some of Dua Lipa’s amazing ski looks. Unfortunately, I’d probably end up looking like a burnt marshmallow falling down the slopes. A girl can dream, though.