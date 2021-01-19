Dua Lipa Just Responded to Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Anwar Hadid’s Baby

Bun in the oven? Dua Lipa responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Anwar Hadid’s baby. The “Don’t Start Now” singer sparked pregnancy rumors on Wednesday, January 13, when she posed an Instagram photo of her on vacation with Hadid in Mexico.

The picture saw Lipa in a green plaid outfit as she posed outside with her side to the camera. The Grammy winner captioned the photo with several emojis, including two baby bottles, a teddy bear and a baby angel, which led fans to think that she’s pregnant. (Lipa has since deleted the emojis on Instagram.) So what’s the truth? Well, in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, January 18, Lipa shut down rumors that’s she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

“I like finding little random emojis,” she said. “I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through.”

She continued, “I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I’m like, ‘Surely, I don’t look pregnant.’ And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.'”

Lipa went on to confirm to Kimmel that she is, in fact, not pregnant. “I am not pregnant, just to clear up,” Lipa said. “Not pregnant.” The rumors also came after Anwar’s sister Gigi Hadid welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in 2020.

In an interview with British Vogue in January 2021, Lipa opened up about her relationship with Hadid, whom she’s been dating for the past year. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” she said of the two’s public relationship on Instagram.

Though Lipa and Hadid have a lot of pictures of themselves on Instagram, the “Physical” singer confirmed that the two are more private in real life. “But at the same time, we’re quite private—we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” she said.. “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”