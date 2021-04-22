Dua Lipa’s New PUMAs Are A Twist On The Classic Blue Suede Shoes

Scroll To See More Images

If anyone is having an amazing year in 2021, it’s Dua Lipa. The British pop star won a GRAMMY back in March for her record-breaking album Future Nostalgia, dropped a remixed version of that same album and somehow found the time to star in a new PUMA campaign featuring a new sneaker that dropped just in time for summer. Meet: The Suede Mayu, AKA your inspo to swap out your basic white kicks and finally wear some color on your feet.

The Suede Mayu sneaker, now available on PUMA’s website, is an updated version of PUMA’s classic suede offerings, totally revamped for 2021 with a platform silhouette and exaggerated swoosh decal. It comes in two vibrant shades: Lapis blue and Grenadine red. Dupa Lipa stuns in the cobalt blue colorway in the brand-new campaign, which was shot by the iconic photographer Mario Sorrenti.

This is actually Lipa’s second time working with PUMA. The first campaign featured some black platform kicks called the Mayzes, which came out earlier this month. This time around, though, it’s all about color and lift. “I love a platform that works across so many looks, day to night,” said Lipa in a press release. “The Suede Mayu is so versatile, it’s the perfect everyday shoe!”

It’s safe to say that the Suede Mayu will effectively replace every single other pair of neutral sneakers that I currently own. I live and die by sneakers in the summer (I hate wearing sandals on the New York City streets) so yes, I do need a new pair.

Besides looking totally cute, the new Suede Mayus supports a pretty amazing cause. This launch is a part of PUMA’s She Moves Us campaign, a movement that highlights the brand’s female ambassadors—A group that includes models like Winnie Harlow and Cara Delevingne and even WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith—and celebrates their stories. Lipa is just the latest superstar to join the group—and it only makes me love her even more.

PUMA has also partnered with Women Win, a fund that is dedicated to increasing women’s rights and visibility through sports. PUMA donated 100,000 euros as a part of its “Forever Tied Together” campaign that focused on advancing women’s equality within the sports world. More of this, please!

Between the charitable element and how fly Dua Lipa looks, you literally have no reason not to buy these. Read on to check out both gorgeous Suede Mayu colorways below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Suede Mayu UP Sneaker in Lapis Blue

Now you can twin with Dua Lipa thanks to this royal blue sneaker. Life goal: achieved! The platform on this particular pair is thick but soft, for a shoe that looks both retro and totally modern at the same time.

Suede Mayu UP Sneaker in Grenadine Red

Blue not your thing? What about red? This fiery sneaker will instantly elevate your basic jeans-and-a-tee look. I would personally style these with a neutral leather pantsuit for the perfect pop of color.