Dua Lipa’s Sparkly Pink Tennis Skirt Is Such A Vibe

Over the past few months, the Tennis Prep aesthetic has absolutely blown up. Suddenly, tennis skirts are as socially acceptable as any other bottoms—TBH, I saw more pleated skirts at the bar this weekend than ripped jeans, which is seriously nuts. Quite a few stars have been leaning into the look as well, but I have to give it up to Dua Lipa’s pink tennis skirt as my favorite look to date. The whole outfit was a serve; tennis pun absolutely intended.

When Kendall Jenner wore Alo Yoga’s pleated tennis skirt a few months back, it immediately sold out. But it wasn’t just that Jenner magic moving sales! Tennis skirts have been blowing up on TikTok for months now, and Gen Z fashionistas are all about the preppy, pleated look. Always one to jump on a sartorial trend—be it corsets or bucket hats—it’s no surprise Lipa gave the look a go, although her take was part of a #sponcon moment.

“sad 2 miss Wimbledon this year but i’ve been getting in the spirit with @evianwater,” Lipa captioned her post, which featured her crouching on a balcony in a pink pleated tennis skirt and matching pink tank top with a rhinestone butterfly on the chest. She posed alongside a tennis racket, some coordinating pink tennis balls and the sponsored Evian water bottle in question.

Sorry, Evian, but this ad is kind of a flop, because I’m way more interested in her OOTD than her H2O!

Always one to accessorize, Lipa paired her look with a chunky silver chain necklace, a pretty pearl barrette, mid-calf white socks and a fresh pair of Pumas. She’s an ambassador for the brand, so it’s no surprise they’re her go-to kicks of choice! While I can’t find the exact colorway she’s got on, the Cali Sports in Bloom have that same marshmallow pink detailing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re wondering exactly why tennis skirts are so cool nowadays, you’ll need to learn a little more about micro-trends in general. Gen Z has created a wave of myriad micro-trends, all of which are flashes in the sartorial pan and play to one niche aesthetic. The Tennis Prep is preppy and sporty, whereas the Coconut Girl is about beachy cool-girl vibes. In the winter, Dark Academia ruled with plaid skirts, dickies and sweater vests galore.

In general, I’d say Lipa subscribes to Avant Basic more so than any other micro-trend aesthetic, but I love seeing her lean into these preppy vibes, if only for an Evian-sponsored Wimbledon shoutout. Now all I need is for her to share where she snagged this look so I can recreate it for Halloween. It’s not too early to be thinking that far ahead, right?